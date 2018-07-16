English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tata Motors Rating Downgraded by Moody's on Jaguar Land Rover Woes
Moody's Investor Services has downgraded Tata Motors rating to Ba2 with a stable outlook. Earlier, the agency had a Ba1 rating on the company.
In this file photo, a Tata Steel sign is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham, Britain, March 30, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)
Global rating agency Moody's has downgraded the corporate family rating on Tata Motors due to the weakening credit metrics at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Moody's Investor Services has downgraded Tata Motors rating to Ba2 with a stable outlook. Earlier, the agency had a Ba1 rating on the company.
"The downgrade to Ba2 reflects our expectation of continued weakness in Tata Motors consolidated credit metrics over the next two years, led by its wholly-owned subsidiary JLR Automotive Plc," Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal said in a statement.
Although JLR accounted for 48 per cent of Tata Motors Ltd (TML) group’s unit sales in 2017-18, it generated 78 per cent and 76 per cent respectively of the company's reported consolidated revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the automotive business, Moody's said.
"Given this large contribution, weakening credit metrics at JLR have a direct and immediate impact on TML's consolidated results," it added. Moody's said that TML's consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA is likely to remain elevated over the 12-18 months.
At the same time, large capital and product development expenditure at JLR of GBP4.5 billion annually will keep free cash flows negative, it added.
"Moreover, Moody's also expects that rising commodity prices and a challenging operating environment for JLR will keep TML's EBITDA margins below 3 per cent," the rating agency said.
Meanwhile TML's ex-JLR operations, in particular the India business, will continue to improve on the back of favourable industry dynamics, the company's upcoming product launches and focus on cost rationalisation measures, it added.
Also Watch
"The downgrade to Ba2 reflects our expectation of continued weakness in Tata Motors consolidated credit metrics over the next two years, led by its wholly-owned subsidiary JLR Automotive Plc," Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal said in a statement.
Although JLR accounted for 48 per cent of Tata Motors Ltd (TML) group’s unit sales in 2017-18, it generated 78 per cent and 76 per cent respectively of the company's reported consolidated revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the automotive business, Moody's said.
"Given this large contribution, weakening credit metrics at JLR have a direct and immediate impact on TML's consolidated results," it added. Moody's said that TML's consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA is likely to remain elevated over the 12-18 months.
At the same time, large capital and product development expenditure at JLR of GBP4.5 billion annually will keep free cash flows negative, it added.
"Moreover, Moody's also expects that rising commodity prices and a challenging operating environment for JLR will keep TML's EBITDA margins below 3 per cent," the rating agency said.
Meanwhile TML's ex-JLR operations, in particular the India business, will continue to improve on the back of favourable industry dynamics, the company's upcoming product launches and focus on cost rationalisation measures, it added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Inside Pics of Mira Rajput's Baby Shower: Shahid , Ishaan, Janhvi Make it Special for the Mom-To-Be
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Most Expensive Single Parking Space Sold for Record Rs 5.3 Crore in Hong Kong
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics