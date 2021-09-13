Tata Motors Records Over 1000 Unit Sales of Nexon EV in August 2021

Tata Motors recorded a sale of 1,022 units in August 2021 of their electric vehicle offering, the Nexon EV. The Indian carmaker, in a first, has surpassed the 1,000 unit sales mark for an EV in a single month. The four-wheeler is equipped with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery which generates 74 bhp of maximum power and 170 Nm of torque. According to Times of India, Tata Motors recorded an overall sale of 28,018 units in India in August. This implies that the company has had a 51 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Recently, the Indian carmaker also introduced an EV version of its much-loved offering, Tigor.

In terms of design, the Nexon EV has a black panel instead of a grille, a flat bonnet, sleek projector headlights, a silver skid plate and a wide air vent. The SUV is home to 16-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna. The EV can run for 312 kilometres on a single charge. To ensure maximum safety the car comes with a vehicle stability control system, ABS with EBD and twin airbags. In India, the price for the base model Nexon EV XM is Rs 13.99 lakh while the top-end model of the car, the Nexon EV XZ+ starts at Rs. 16.85 lakh.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, Tata Motors introduced Tigor EV in the Indian market on August 31. The vehicle has been priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The four-wheeler has been made available in four different models. The most basic model is the XE while the top-end model is XZ Plus Dual Tone. The sedan draws its power from a 26 kWh battery and churns out 73.75bhp of maximum power and 170 nm of maximum torque. To take care of the safety of the rider and passengers the Tigor EV includes a powerful anti-lock braking system, two airbags, EBD and a central locking system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here