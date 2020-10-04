Tata Motors Registers 163% Sales Jump in September, Becomes Third Largest Automaker in India

Tata Motors has announced its sales figures for Q2 FY21 as well as for the month of September and the numbers show a massive increase in sales for the Indian automaker.

During the month of September 2020, Tata Motors bagged the sport of being the third biggest automaker in the country in terms of passenger vehicles. Tata Motors sold a total of 21,199 units during September 2020. In comparison, during the same month last year, Tata Motors had sold 8,097 units, which means, the company saw an increase of 163% in domestic passenger vehicle sales year-on-year (YoY).

If we talk about the numbers clocked by Tata Motors in Q2 FY21, the company sold 54,794 units which is 112% higher than what it did in Q2 last year, as then it had sold 25,898 units.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “PV industry witnessed a recovery in Q2FY21, supported by festive sales in some regions and continued benefit from pent-up demand across the country. In September 2020, wholesales were higher than retail ahead of the festive season. Despite challenges owing to rising Covid-19 cases across the country, supply-side has been progressively improving.”

Shailesh also talked about how the Tata Nexon EV, their electric vehicle offering, has been performing in India saying that it has got an “encouraging response.” The electric SUV sold 924 units during Q2 FY21.