Tata Motors Reports 56 Percent Decline in September, Worst Performing Indian Manufacturer

The company sold 36,376 vehicles in September this year as opposed to the 69,991 models that it sold in the same month last year.

October 3, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Tata Motors Reports 56 Percent Decline in September, Worst Performing Indian Manufacturer
The onset of festive season does not seem to be making an impact in the Indian automotive market as major automakers across the country have reported plummeting sales yet again in September 2019. Suffering the worst loss was Tata Motors which suffered a year-on-year decline of 56 per cent in the last month.

The company sold 36,376 vehicles in September this year as opposed to the 69,991 models that it sold in the same month last year. Total domestic sales of the cars stood at 32,376 units in September 2018 which reflected a 50 percent decline from the 64,590 models that it sold in September 2018. However, Tata Motors is not the only company that was burdened with such negative sales.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic sales declined by 26.7 per cent at 1,12,500 units last month as against 1,53,550 units in September 2018. Hyundai Motor India said its domestic PV sales were down 14.8 per cent at 40,705 units as against 47,781 units in September last year. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 33 per cent decline in passenger vehicle sales at 14,333 units last month as compared to 21,411 units in the same month last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's (TKM) domestic sales were at 10,203 units last month as compared to 12,512 units in September 2018, a decline of 18 per cent. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported a 37.24 per cent decline in domestic sales at 9,301 units in September as against 14,820 units in the same month last year.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
