Tata Motors Reports Massive 58 Percent Year-on-Year Decline in August 2019
Tata Motors reported a 58 per cent decline in its domestic passenger vehicle sales at 7,316 units in August. The company had sold 17,351 units in the same month last year.
Image for representation. (Image source)
Home grown auto major Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 58 per cent decline in its domestic passenger vehicle sales at 7,316 units in August. The company had sold 17,351 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.
Commenting on the sales performance, Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said the market continued to be challenging, but the company has focused on improving its retail sales, which saw an uptick of 42 per cent.
"We are hopeful that the recently announced financial package by finance minister will help in improving the liquidity of market and to reduce the ownership cost. This will certainly help the industry to revive and drive the growth," he added. In the commercial vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its total sales were down 45 per cent at 21,824 units last month as against 39,859 units in August 2018.
Tata Motors President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit Girish Wagh said subdued demand sentiment due to poor freight availability, lower freight rates and general slowdown in economy continued to hamper the demand of commercial vehicles.
"System stock reduction through retail focus and aligning production will continue to be our approach, while cautiously monitoring the market in these challenging times," he said, adding as a result, retail sales are estimated to be ahead of wholesale by over 25 per cent in August. "We are looking forward to a positive impact of the recently announced stimulus package by the government," Wagh said
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money