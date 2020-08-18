Tata Motors Rolls Out 1000th Nexon EV in Just 6 Months of Launch in India

Tata Motors announced that it rolled out the 1000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune. This landmark has been achieved in just over 6-months after the commercial launch of the vehicle portraying the rapid growth in both interest and demand for EVs. Tata Motors holds a market share of 62 percent in EVs in first quarter of financial year 2021.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast, and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country. The rollout of the 1000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting global standards. EVs are the future and as the industry leader, we are committed to make them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers.”

The company recently launched a new subscription model for the Nexon EV. The car is now available at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just Rs. 41,900/- per month. Discerning customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 18 months to 24 and 36 months. Through a collaboration with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, amongst India's top leasing companies, this service is being offered in 5 major cities - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, during the inaugural phase of the launch.

The monthly subscription rate with flexible tenure comes in at Rs. 41,900 for 36 months, Rs. 44,900 for 24 months, and Rs 47,900 for 18 months.

The entire process of subscribing to the Tata Nexon EV has been made online. Additional benefits include comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Additionally, customers can have their own EV charger installed at their home or office, as convenient.

Further, to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors also introduced a holistic e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse” to closely leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create a viable EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.