Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Tata Motors Rolls Out ‘Great Cars, Great Benefits’ Campaign, Offers Benefits Up To Rs 86,000

One can also avail exchange offer bonus of up to Rs.40,000, depending on the model with the new campaign.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
Tata Motors Rolls Out ‘Great Cars, Great Benefits’ Campaign, Offers Benefits Up To Rs 86,000
(Image: YouTube screengrab)
Tata Motors has rolled out its ‘Great Cars, Great Benefits’ campaign for all passenger vehicle customers across all its dealerships in the country. Aiming to boost customer morale and help, the company has announced new offers this month, under the campaign.

The ‘Great Cars, Great Benefits’ campaign will cover models such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Hexa and Safari Storme and will offer benefits up to Rs.86,000, under the National Exchange Scheme, which will provide customers exchange bonus over and above their car valuation. Through this offer, one can avail exchange offer bonus of up to Rs.40,000, depending on the model. The customers also stand a chance to win a 1gm gold coin worth Rs.3,500 or avail any other offer of the same value for bookings till 15th June.

In addition to the Great Cars, Great Benefits, Tata Motors has special offers in store for Government Employees, Corporates, Doctors and Teachers walking in dealerships, nationwide.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
