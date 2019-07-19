Tata Motors Rolls out the 100,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon Plant

Tata Motors, on Friday, rolled out the 100,000th Tata Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility. The announcement comes less than 22 months after the brand sold its first vehicle in September 2017.

The Tata Nexon comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 110 hp and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that develops 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT transmission is available as an option with both these engine choices and will be a 6-speed unit.

It comes with a push-button start and electrically folding outside rearview mirrors. The star attraction, though, is the 6.5-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display which is connected to 8 speaker audio system designed by Harman. The Nexon gets the usual AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and also comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

However, the biggest achievement for NEXON came with a full 5-star safety rating in the renowned Global NCAP crash test, making it India’s Safest Car. NEXON is the only car in India to have achieved this feat.

From the safety perspective, the car comes with front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. In addition, buyers also get a brake assist feature which helps when stopping in an emergency along with Isofix child seat mounts.