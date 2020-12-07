Tata Motors Rolls out Year-End Discounts on Nexon, Harrier, Tiago and More, Check Offers Here

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has been doing quite fine in terms of sales ever since the lockdown opened as the sales numbers for the brand has seen an increase. Tata Motors recorded a 108 per cent growth in November 2020 in comparison to November 2019. But since the year is coming to an end, manufacturers and dealers have to clear the old stocks. In order to do so, the brand has rolled out its year-end discounts. This is done every year for the purpose of clearance.

All models that have discounts also have attractive offers along with it. The year-end sale will go on till December 31, according to a report published in Cartoq

Here is a look at the discounts that are being offered on these popular vehicles:

- Tata Tiago

This affordable, entry-level hatchback from the manufacturer is now available with a petrol engine only. The engine comes with both manual and AMT gearbox options. Currently, the carmaker is offering Tiago with a consumer discount worth Rs 15,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

- Tata Tigor

Tigor is a sub-4 meter compact sedan which is now only available in petrol engine. Much like Tiago, the car comes with manual and AMT gearbox options. Those who are willing to buy the Tigor can get it for a consumer scheme worth Rs 15,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

- Tata Nexon

It is worth mentioning that this vehicle was the first one in India to get a 5-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test. The vehicle is available in both Petrol and Diesel variants. Both these engines get manual and AMT gearbox options. In the year-end discount, Tata Nexon is being offered with an exchange offer worth Rs 15,000.

Also Watch:

- Tata Harrier

This car has become the flagship SUV of the Indian carmaker. Harrier comes with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine option which is offered with manual and automatic transmission. The buyers can avail a consumer discount worth Rs 25,000 along with an exchange offer worth Rs 40,000. The CAMO, Dark edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variant of the SUV are being offered only with exchange bonus worth Rs 40,000.