Tata Motors Service Connect App Launched in India

Tata Motors has launched its official service app, Tata Motors Service Connect (TMSC), for its passenger vehicle customers to meet their aftermarket needs. This app allows users to view multiple features on the home screen including live notifications, weather in the city and other important features.Registered customers can view all important information like chassis, warranty/AMC and insurance benefits on a single page. Tata Motors believes that it acts as an organizer and offers the provision to keep scanned copies of important documents of the vehicle handy. Through this app, a customer will get notifications on the latest news, offers, schemes, service camps, new products etc.1. Set vehicle specific reminders in the app to send notifications on important activities like book a service, PUC and insurance renewal, replacement of batteries and tyres etc.2. Get basic maintenance tips for a Tata vehicle through this app.3. Information on basic troubleshooting and maintenance for the upkeep of a vehicle now on fingertips.4. Raise grievances, provide feedback on generic services or on post service repairs on this app.1. Provides all information on locations of Tata Motors’ service dealer network.2. If a customer is stuck due to a breakdown, the location can be shared with the call centre to help them prepare a service team for rapid assistance.3. This app helps a user to save the GPS location of a vehicle in a crowded parking. The customer can use the facility to further locate themselves with respect to their parked vehicle.4. Tracking the traffic conditions is another important feature which helps customers in their daily commute.1. Book the next scheduled service, with just a click.2. Information on the booked history through this app is also made available in a single page for the customer to track the service need of his/her vehicle.3. One can set a reminder for the booking of the next service of their vehicle.4. In the booking archives, one can view the detailed service history (Labour/Parts replaced) which helps in planning the next service better.5. Tracking the financial spends on service is an important aspect that most car buyers calculate manually before and after putting their cars through service.The app also allows customers in a graphical and tabular view of year-wise service expenditure in the app. Another important feature that it offers is the service cost calculator which can be used to get an estimate of the next scheduled service.Tata Motors says that the app has been downloaded by over 2.5 lakh customers (Android + IOS) and has received an Android rating of 3.9/5. This app is backed by a service infrastructure that has helped Tata Motors secure the second spot in the JD Power CSI study for two consecutive years.