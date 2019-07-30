Tata Motors Showcases 7 Products for Public Transportation Solution at Prawaas 2019

Tata Motors unveiled seven new public transportation vehicles at Prawaas 2019 where new technologies, innovations, products & services in the passenger transportation domain are displayed in Navi Mumbai from 25th to 27th of July, 2019.

This year, Tata Motors displayed – Magna 1623, Starbus 1212, Cityride 1515, Winger 9 seater, Compact Patient Transport Ambulance on Tata Magic, Tata Hexa SUV as well as the Ultra Electric Bus that are designed to meet exceptional comfort and safety level for drivers and passengers alike, while ensuring best-in-class drivability. Manufactured with top-notch functional designs and new age innovations, these buses come with enhanced fuel economy and longer service life. Apart from the Ultra Electric bus displayed at the event, the company has also developed a range of sustainable mobility solutions such as Hybrid, Fuel Cell, LNG and Articulated buses to meet the future transportation needs of the ‘Envisaged Smart Cities’.

Vice President and Product Line Head – Passenger Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors, Rohit Srivastava, said “Rapidly growing cities have led to an upsurge in the demand for efficient public transportation in all parts of the country, urban as well as rural. The Buses manufactured by Tata Motors have always adhered to this increasing demand while ensuring best in class products to suit the travel requirements of passengers and drivers alike. Our priority is to provide efficient, clean and affordable value propositions to our customers without compromising on safety and the comfort levels of the passengers. The vehicles displayed at Prawaas 2019 is a testimony of our in-depth understanding of the Indian

Sandeep Kumar, Head Sales & Marketing - Passenger Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors adds, “Being the market leader, over the years Tata Motors has pioneered technological innovations and safety features in the bus segment. Prawaas 2019 is an excellent platform to exhibit our broad range of products to our customers and various stakeholders. At this event, we want to showcase that sustainable transportation solutions will be one of the key fundamentals in our strategy going forward and Tata Motors will continue to progress in the mass transportation space while keeping the right balance between sustainable growth, customer satisfaction and profitability.”

Tata Motors maintains a leadership position in buses in India with market share in excess of 38% in India. In the financial year 2018-19, the bus industry grew by 10% compared to the preceding year, due to the increasing need for qualitative public transport in cities as well as growth in the tourism sector. To support the steady demand, Tata Motors will continue to indigenously develop vehicles with enhanced passenger comfort and technological advancements, revolutionizing mass transportation in India.

Customers can benefit from a host of excellent aftermarket support through value-added services under the umbrella of ‘Sampoorna Seva’ including a 24X7 breakdown assistance, Tata Zippy, AMC packages for various applications, Skoolman as a telematics service, and Delight – the Tata Motors loyalty program.