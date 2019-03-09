Tata Motors Starts the Supply of 40 Electric Buses to AICTSL

Tata Motors, after Lucknow (LCTSL) and Kolkata (WBTC), has recently started the supply of 40 units of the Ultra 9m AC Electric buses to the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) in a phased manner and will be delivered over the next 2 months. The first Ultra 9/9m AC Electric bus for Madhya Pradesh was recently flagged off in Indore by Jaivardhan Singh – Cabinet Minister of Urban Development Minister and Housing, Jitu Patwari - Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs of Madhya Pradesh, Ashish Singh - Commissioner Indore Municipal Corporation Indore, Sandeep Soni - CEO, Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) along with dignitaries from Tata Motors.Manufactured at Tata Motors and Tata Marcopolo Dharwad plants, the Ultra Electric buses will have a travelling range of up to 150 kilometres on a single charge. The company has installed a charging station at the Indore main bus depot for fast charging of buses. The indigenously developed vehicle offers a superior design with state-of-the-art features. Li-ion batteries have been placed on the rooftop to prevent breakdown due to waterlogging. The batteries are liquid cooled to maintain the temperature within an optimum range and ensure longer life along with better performance in tropical conditions.The Ultra Electric buses are air-conditioned, have modern interiors and comfortable seats for 31 passengers. As an industry first, there will be air suspension for both front and rear axles to make travel more comfortable for the commuters. Integrated electric motor generator with a peak power of 333HP can deliver 197HP continuously ensuring effortless driving in congested roads and frequent start stops needing no shifting of gears. The critical electrical traction components have been sourced from internationally known best-in-class suppliers in USA, Germany and China offering proven products. The buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains.The company has tenders to supply 255 electric buses to six public transport undertakings including WBTC (West Bengal), LCTSL (Lucknow), AICTSL (Indore), ASTC (Guwahati), J&KSRTC (Jammu) and JCTSL (Jaipur). In addition to this, the company is also working on developing its electric mini-bus segment in the near future.