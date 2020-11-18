Tata Motors Strikes Again, Mocks Hyundai for Grand i10 Nios Global NCAP Safety Rating

Tata Motors, which is going strong with a boost in sales numbers, received an additional shot in the arm with the Global NCAP safety ratings, giving the homegrown carmaker’s models four to five-star ratings in its latest release.

Off late, Tata Motors has been indulging in friendly rivalry and rarely seems to let go of any opportunity to mock its rivals. After poking fun at rival Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso for scoring a ‘zero’ in the safety ratings, Tata now has turned its attention to another rival over the same.

In its latest dig, Tata Motors were quick to take a shot at rival Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS safety rating of two stars. The premium hatchback from Hyundai was released last year and was one of the top sellers this year for the South Korean automaker in India.

You can only wow some by just being grand on the paper. Make your drives #SeriouslyFun and awesome with the best-in-segment safety of New Tiago, rated 4 Stars by GNCAP.Click on https://t.co/x9nKgE745s to book now.#Tiago #NewForever #SaferCarsForIndia pic.twitter.com/kjEQdfQ0Yv — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 17, 2020

Tata Motors shared a creative poster on their social media pages and this time around, the image they shared online has roman numeral 2 and 4. They cleverly tweaked the numerical 2 to match with the same font as Hyundai uses ‘i’ for its i10 and i20 models. The poster in blue has ‘ii < IV’, implying that two is smaller than four, which is a clever pun Tata wants to show off that the Tiago has a better safety rating than the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

The poster also has the words, “It’s not Grand Science, it’s Simple Maths,” in capital letters at the bottom with the Tiago’s and its 4- Star Global NCAP safety rating on the side.

The post shared on Twitter is captioned as, “You can only wow some by just being grand on the paper. Make your drives #SeriouslyFun and awesome with the best-in-segment safety of New Tiago, rated 4 Stars by GNCAP.”

Tata Motors now has four of its vehicle models featured in the top 10 Indian car safety ratings by Global NCAP. Tata Altroz and Nexon are ranked number two and three in the safety rating list, both ranked in five stars in the adult safety ratings and three in the child safety category. The Tiago, Nexon are placed at sixth and seventh position in the list, both gaining a four star rating and similar child safety ratings as above.