1-min read

Tata Motors Supplies 200 Units of Hexa SUV to the Bangladesh Army

Tata Motors has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012 and is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in the country

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
Tata Hexa (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tata Motors has announced that they have won an order for supplying over 200 units of the Tata Hexa four-wheel-drive SUV to the Bangladesh Army. After testing the product for months, the Tata Hexa met all the requirements and specifications of the Bangladesh Army. This order has been won against the other competitive brand SUVs and this has been the first key order from the Bangladesh Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Sujan Roy – Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “Bangladesh is a key market for us and this order is a clear sign of Tata Motors’ commitment and growing success in the market. We are exploring multiple avenues to work closely with the Bangladesh armed forces and look forward to a long and rewarding partnership for both parties.”

Tata Motors has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012. It is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in the country with the Tata Indigo, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon in its portfolio of offerings. The Tata Hexa is being made available exclusively for the use of the Armed Forces and is currently not available for purchase for private customers.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Also Watch

