Tata Motors takes a dig at Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Safety Standards, Asks for a "Crash Date" with Altroz in new Ad

Trolling and making fun of its rivals, Tata Motors on Friday, February 13, uploaded an advertisement on its official YouTube channel with the title Hi 20 & Bae-Leno, Join ALTROZ For A Crash Date? The advertisement has been made keeping the idea of Valentine's Day in mind. From changing the name of the rivals to asking them out on a crash date, the ad is entertaining all the car lovers of the country. In the video, one can notice two hatchbacks suggesting that they are the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20 wrapped in red covers with their DRLs turned on.

WATCH VIDEO:

The company, instead of using the original name of the cars, referred to the models as Bae-Leno (a dig on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno) and Hi 20 (a dig on the Hyundai i20).

Captioning the video, Tata Motors wrote, "Hello Cupids and informed that Altroz loves his rivals, like Hi20 and Bae-Leno, and others... and therefore on the eve of V-Day it has decided to send a message of love to them." And at last, has asked the rivals to come on a crash date with Altroz. In the last part of the ad, we can also see a crash test dummy next to the car posing as a waiter.

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have not yet reacted to the video yet.

The crash date is referring to the crash test rating of Tata Altroz. Global NCAP has awarded a full five-star safety rating to two cars from the Tata Motors line-up. The first car from Tata Motors to get this rating, and the first car in the Indian Market to receive a five-star safety rating, was the Tata Nexon. This was followed by the Tata Altroz which also scored the full 5 stars safety rating, making it the first hatchback from India to receive the same.