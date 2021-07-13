Tata Motors Takes Jibe at Hyundai on Twitter After Altroz Outsells i20 in India

Tata Motors recently took a creative dig at its rival Hyundai through a tweet as it bragged about the total sales number of the second quarter of 2021. The tweet reads “mportant! ALTROZ beats t’s rval n Q1 FY-22 wth an mpressve margn. ndans are choosng nda’s safest hatch. t s an ncredble feelng to drve the dstance wth your support. There are 20 ‘i’ missing here. For ALTROZ made it disappear.”

mportant!ALTROZ beats t's rval n Q1 FY-22 wth an mpressve margn. ndans 🇮🇳 are choosng nda's safest hatch. t s an ncredble feelng to drve the dstance wth your support. There are 20 'i' missing here. For ALTROZ made it disappear. pic.twitter.com/4wtuU11HFY — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) July 11, 2021

In terms of statistics, total Altroz sales from April to June 2021 were 15,895 units. In April, May, and June, sales were 6649, 2896, and 6350 units, correspondingly. In contrast, the total sales of the Hyundai i20 for the 3 months reached 14,775 units. In April, 5002 units were sold, 3440 in May, and 6333 in June. A quick calculation indicates that Altroz is ahead by 1120 units. While the figures may not appear to be impressive, Altroz is currently ranked second in hatchback sales, which is more than cause for excitement.

Also Watch:

When we compare sales in the first six months, from January to June 2021, the Hyundai i20 comes out on top. Hyundai had 26,551 sales from January to March 2021, while Tata Altroz reported 21,760 sales over the same time. The i20 leads by 4,791 units in the first quarter of 2021. Hyundai i20 sales totalled 41,326 units in H1 2021, while Tata Altroz sales totalled 37,655 vehicles. Altroz is also followed by the Hyundai i20 in this category. This time, the margin is 3,671 units. The following is a thorough sales table for the two for the previous six months.

Key reasons as to why Altroz had higher sales numbers in the Q2 may be safety features and affordable pricing. While Hyundai has several safety features in its i20 line up, it does not have a recent Global NCAP rating. Tata on the other hand has a 5-star Global NCAP rating which can be attributed as one of the important factors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here