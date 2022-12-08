Tata Motors Taunts Mahindra on Twitter with Nexon EV Crossing 35,000 Sales Figure

Tata Motors’s electric vehicle arm has come under fire for its apparent dig at Mahindra XUV 400 EV on social media. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) boasted on Twitter about the new Nexon EV touching 35,000 units sales milestone. However, flexing this achievement came with a jibe at rival Mahindra’s upcoming EV, the XUV400. The tweet featured a picture that showed “35,000>00", with “00" written in the same font that Mahindra is using in the posters of the XUV400.

In smaller writing, the words on the picture said, “it’s simple. Be #1 today and tomorrow. Nexon EV 35K+ strong electric customers and growing". The essence of the tweet lies in the fact that the XUV400 has not made any sales since it is yet to be launched.

Need we say more? #EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/l3XMjB2QeX— Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) December 3, 2022

Tata Motors has a whopping 87 per cent share of the passenger EV market in India. In addition to the Nexon EV, which was launched in January 2020, the company offers other EVs like Tigor and Tiago. Tata is offering the Nexon EV in Prime and Max variants with different performance stats, battery sizes, ranges, and features.

Mahindra, on the other hand, unveiled the XUV400 electric SUV in September this year. The bookings for this EV and the announcement of its prices will be done in January 2023. In its first phase, Mahindra XUV 400 EV will be launched across 16 Indian cities. It is essentially a SsangYong Tivoli which makes it considerably larger than the Nexon EV Max, albeit not as feature enriched.

In the past few months, Mahindra has overtaken Tata Motors in mid-size SUV sales due to the overwhelming response to the new XUV700 and Scorpio N.

