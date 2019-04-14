English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Teases Upcoming Altroz Hatchback in Game of Thrones Style
Drawing some inspiration from the Game of Thrones, Tata Motors released a teaser for their upcoming Altroz hatchback.
The Tata Motors 'Altroz' displayed at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland. (Image: AP)
With all the hype around the return of the 8th and final season of Game of Thrones, it looks like Tata Motors has decided to create some hype around its very own upcoming premium hatchback - the Altroz. Tata Motors released a small teaser on their official YouTube channel stating 'Altroz is coming', similar to the tagline used by Game of Thrones - 'Winter is coming'. For all the GOT fans out there, GOT season 8 will be premiering on April 14, 2019. But for all the Tata fans out there, the release date of this hatchback isn't quite clear yet. However, we do know that the Tata Altroz will be launching around June this year.
Tata Motors unveiled the production version of the upcoming premium hatchback 45X at the Geneva Motorshow 2019. Tata posted a video on YouTube, teasing the 45X ahead of its global debut in the production guise. Following the teaser, Tata posted another teaser video hinting the possible name of the upcoming hatchback. Tata has posted ‘A-T---‘ in another video, nullifying the earlier reports that Tata Motors will name the 45X as Aquilla.
Tata Motors had officially revealed the name of the upcoming hatchback as ‘Altroz’. Tata filed a trademark application for the name ‘Tata Altroz’. The Altroz word is a derivative of Albatross, a seabird known for its agility and balance in high winds. Tata earlier previewed 45X Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo in India.
As for the Altroz, the name is inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’. The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of vehicles within a short development cycle.
Once launched, the Tata premium hatchback will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 hatchbacks and is expected to be priced competitively.
