1-min read

Tata Motors Teases Upcoming Altroz Premium Hatchback, Website Goes Live – Watch Video

With the Altroz, Tata Motors is all set to enter the premium hatchback segment in India.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Tata Motors Teases Upcoming Altroz Premium Hatchback, Website Goes Live – Watch Video
Tata Altroz teaser. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has launched a special preview website for its highly anticipated premium hatchback, ALTROZ ahead of the planned schedule to provide a glimpse of the hatchback. Alongside the website, Tata has also teased the Altroz in a Twitter video revealing the car wrapped in a full camouflage. A silhouette teaser image has also been released revealing the design and stance of the hatchback.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “This is an immensely proud moment for all of us at Tata Motors. To receive such a reception for Altroz, months before its launch, speaks volumes for the trust consumers have in our brand as well as in our products. Right from the unveiling of its concept at the Auto Expo last year, the Altroz has been a keenly followed product from our stable and the fact that we had to launch the website early due to such an encouraging response only validates that further. We hope the newly-launched website will continue to whet the curiosity of our followers and stakeholders alike by sharing timely information about the car, in days to come.”

After being revealed as a concept at the Auto Expo 2018, the near-production version of the car was shown at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS). The Altroz is Tata Motors’ first car to be developed on the company’s all-new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture; a modular, versatile architecture.

The Altroz is second product to be designed under IMPACT 2.0 Design language. With the Altroz, Tata Motors is all set to enter the premium hatchback segment in India.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
