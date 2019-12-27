Tata Motors to Deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi in Partnership With Prakriti E-Mobility
Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, an EV based taxi service will deploy the Tigor EVs on its app-based platform EVERA, which will serve in Delhi/NCR.
Tata Motors Tigor EV. (Image source: Tata)
Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi. Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, an EV based taxi service co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, will deploy the Tigor EVs on its app-based platform EVERA, which will serve in Delhi/NCR, reinforcing its commitment to service clients while enhancing sustainability. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by Jan’20.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Prakriti E-Mobility Solutions is a valuable partner on our path of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are confident that Tigor EVs will be a stellar addition to their company’s offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of long range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. The induction of Tigor EVs will not only help the company achieve their business goals but also accomplish their objective of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions.”
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited said, “Keeping in line with our commitment to offer ecofriendly mobility solutions, we are excited to begin offering Tigor EVs to Delhities and are very proud to partner with Tata Motors in this journey. We strongly believe in the inherent benefits of zero emission and lower operating costs of EVs will be the ultimate game-changer for commuting in the city. We plan to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi and bring EV solutions closer to our customers.
The company’s latest addition of Tigor EV comes with a range of 213 kms, certified by ARAI, offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, connectivity, comfort of a sedan and zero emissions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash, See Pics
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable
- 3 Years Ago, I was Frustrated As I wasn't Getting the Work I Wanted, Says Nora Fatehi