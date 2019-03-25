English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Motors to Hike Car Prices by up to Rs 25,000 from April

The company joins the likes of Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover which have also stated that they would hike prices of select models from April.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors to Hike Car Prices by up to Rs 25,000 from April
Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)
Loading...
Tata Motors said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to Rs 25,000 from April on account of rising input costs and external economic conditions. The company joins the likes of Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover which have also stated that they would hike prices of select models from April.

"The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

Tata Motors currently sells a range of passenger vehicles which includes the likes of the Tata Tiago, Tata Harrier, Tata Nexon and more. Tata Motors had recently bagged orders for over 2,500 commercial passenger transportation vehicles (CVs) from various institutional customers and it is in the process of delivering these units.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram