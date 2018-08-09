Tata Motors to Increase Production at Sanand Plant in FY19

Automobile major Tata Motors will ramp-up production at its Sanand plant in Gujarat in FY19 to meet growing demand for its new generation of passenger vehicles (PV). The company said that the plant has achieved full capacity utilisation and has so far rolled out over 450,000 units. The company is currently mapping out its modular architecture plans and will distribute its passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturing between Pune and Sanand to meet its product expansion plans."We, at Tata Motors, have been working aggressively towards our core strategy of Turnaround 2.0, aiming to 'Win sustainably in PVs'," Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said in a statement. "A lean manufacturing process plays a key role in our growth strategy enabling the Sanand plant to contribute around 60 per cent of the overall PV production. The plant has evolved to become a modern, state-of-the-art facility and is playing a vital role in meeting aspirations of Tiago and Tigor customers."Besides, the plant produced the first electric passenger vehicle for commercial use in the form of Tigor EV and supports the company's deliveries of the EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) order. The plant, spread over 1,100 acres, emerged as a multi-model facility, with a flexible assembly line.Currently, the plant manufactures Nano, Tiago and Tigor models spread across 21 variants with 150 vehicle combinations. It is also produces engines - Revotron 1.2L - Petrol (manual and auto transmission), Revotorq 1.05L - Diesel, 624 CC, MPFI - Petrol (manual and auto transmission) and 1.2 NGTC - Petrol (manual and auto transmission).