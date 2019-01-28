English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata 45X Concept Premium Hatchback to Launch in Q2 2020, to Rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20
The Tata 45X concept made debut at the Auto Expo last year, along with H5X, based on which the company has introduced the Harrier SUV. The upcoming hatchback, based on 45X, will rival Maruti Suzuki's Baleno.
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors will launch a new premium hatchback based on the 45X concept in the second quarter of next fiscal, a senior company official said earlier. The 45X concept made debut at the Auto Expo last year, along with H5X, based on which the company has introduced the Harrier SUV. The upcoming hatchback, based on 45X, will rival Maruti Suzuki's Baleno. "We are going to launch it after six-seven months, in quarter second," Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicle business unit of Tata Motors told reporters when asked about the launch of 45X. Pareek, who was here for the launch of Harrier, said the company has registered significant growth in the last three years after it introduced new vehicles with attractive designs and features and robust safety aspects.
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback. (Image: Tata Motors)
"Against the car industry growth of 4.4 per cent from April to December in the current fiscal, Tata Motor's growth was 21.4 per cent. In Rajasthan also, the company grew at 30 per cent against the industry growth of 6-7 per cent," he said.
Tata Motors has expanded its sales points across the country, with Rajasthan being one of the focus markets having huge potential for the passenger car market, he said. The Tata Group company has a plan of having nearly 2,000 sales points across the country by 2021-22, he said. It has increased the number of showrooms to 800 from 400 three years ago.
"Rajasthan is one of the focus area for the company where there is huge potential for passenger cars due to good road infrastructure," Pareek said. Talking about the Harrier, he said the vehicle has stunning design, future-ready connectivity and infotainment, top of the line uncompromised safety features and class-leading performance and driveablity.
"It is a global five-seater SUV built on MEGA ARC, which is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. We will first fulfill the demand within the country before exporting it," he said. The SUV will be available in four variants and five colour options with ex-showroom price starting at Rs 12.69 lakh.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback. (Image: Tata Motors)
"Against the car industry growth of 4.4 per cent from April to December in the current fiscal, Tata Motor's growth was 21.4 per cent. In Rajasthan also, the company grew at 30 per cent against the industry growth of 6-7 per cent," he said.
Tata Motors has expanded its sales points across the country, with Rajasthan being one of the focus markets having huge potential for the passenger car market, he said. The Tata Group company has a plan of having nearly 2,000 sales points across the country by 2021-22, he said. It has increased the number of showrooms to 800 from 400 three years ago.
"Rajasthan is one of the focus area for the company where there is huge potential for passenger cars due to good road infrastructure," Pareek said. Talking about the Harrier, he said the vehicle has stunning design, future-ready connectivity and infotainment, top of the line uncompromised safety features and class-leading performance and driveablity.
"It is a global five-seater SUV built on MEGA ARC, which is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. We will first fulfill the demand within the country before exporting it," he said. The SUV will be available in four variants and five colour options with ex-showroom price starting at Rs 12.69 lakh.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A 75-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru is Using a Solar-Powered Fan to Grill Corn
- Varun Dhawan’s Republic Day Performance at Attari-Wagah Border is All About Patriotism, See Pics
- Samsung to Announce Galaxy M-Series with the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Today in India
- New Zealand Police Take Cheeky Digs at Own Team, Issue Hilarious Warning Against India
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results