Tata Motors to Launch Nexon Electric SUV in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery system with 312 km all-electric range and is powered by the recently introduced "Ziptron" technology.
Tata Nexon EV. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Automobile major Tata Motors will debut the Nexon EV SUV today in India. The electric SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 and Rs 17 lakhs (ex-showroom) and joins the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV to become the third all-electric SUV to launch within a year. The Nexon EV will be powered by the recently introduced "Ziptron" technology.
As per Tata, the "Nexon EV will be an aspirational SUV for customers looking for a thrilling and connected drive experience," and "This EV will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety."
Additionally, the EV will be equipped with a high voltage system, zippy performance, fast charging capability, battery and motor with warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 (dust and water proof) standard.
The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery system with 312 km all-electric mileage and gets a facelifted design language, as seen in the new Nexon. It gets a rotary gear selector, floating dashtop mounted infotainment system and a dedicated app for checking the real-time battery range, geofencing, remotely operating vehicle among others.
Tata will sell the Nexon EV through a limited dealerships as of now, equipped with charging infrastructure.
