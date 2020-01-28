Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tata Motors to Launch Nexon Electric SUV in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery system with 312 km all-electric range and is powered by the recently introduced "Ziptron" technology.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Tata Motors to Launch Nexon Electric SUV in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
Tata Nexon EV. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Automobile major Tata Motors will debut the Nexon EV SUV today in India. The electric SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 and Rs 17 lakhs (ex-showroom) and joins the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV to become the third all-electric SUV to launch within a year. The Nexon EV will be powered by the recently introduced "Ziptron" technology.

As per Tata, the "Nexon EV will be an aspirational SUV for customers looking for a thrilling and connected drive experience," and "This EV will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety."

Additionally, the EV will be equipped with a high voltage system, zippy performance, fast charging capability, battery and motor with warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 (dust and water proof) standard.

The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery system with 312 km all-electric mileage and gets a facelifted design language, as seen in the new Nexon. It gets a rotary gear selector, floating dashtop mounted infotainment system and a dedicated app for checking the real-time battery range, geofencing, remotely operating vehicle among others.

Tata will sell the Nexon EV through a limited dealerships as of now, equipped with charging infrastructure.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
