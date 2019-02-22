Tata Motors to Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?

Tata Motors is on an up with the recent launch of SUVs like Tata Nexon and Tata Harrier. The Tata Harrier is one of the most aspirational products from Tata Motors in years and is based on the OmegaARC platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 chassis. After launching the Tata Harrier in a 5-seater version at a very competitive price, Tata is now gearing up for the launch of the 7-seater version of the Harrier.However, reports are that Tata won’t retain the Harrier brand name for the bigger SUV and can resurrect the much famed ‘Sierra’ plate. Just so you know, Tata Sierra was one of the earliest vehicles by Tata Motors before they started producing the mass segment cars like Indica.There have been rumours for long that Sierra brand name can make a comeback, but earlier speculations were that Tata will give the Sierra name to Sumo based MPV, although none of this has been confirmed by Tata themselves.What has been confirmed is that there will actually be a 7-seater premium SUV from Tata Motors based on the Harrier SUV sharing the same set of engines and features.