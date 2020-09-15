Tata Motors to Provide 600 Units of LPTA 715 4X4 Military Trucks to Royal Thai Army

In a remarkable feat, Tata Motors has been chosen by the Royal Thai Army to provide them with 600 units of its LPTA military trucks. Known for its reliability, the Indian automobile giant is set to fulfil the order as and when the procuring modalities are worked out.

In a Twitter post, Thai Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi said, “the Royal Thai Army is in the process of completing the order of 600 units of defence trucks from Tata Motors.” He added that the trucks are fit to be deployed in service of the nation and will complete the requirements of the army.

The LPTA 715 4X4 is a rugged looking truck useful to carry troops. It is a relatively low maintenance vehicle which can transport at least 12 people in the rear. It can also be customized according to the requirements specified by the buyer.

Powered by Cummins 6BTAA 5.9-20 engine, the beast generates 145 bhp at 2500 rpm. It is also capable of providing 500 Nm peak torque at 1500 rpm. Equipped with a 6-speed transmission panel, the truck can achieve up to 100 km/h speed. With a ground clearance of 300 mm, this makes it an ideal carrier in various terrains. The maximum fuel tank capacity is set at 200 litres.

Tata LPTA military trucks have also been used by the Indian Army since 2015. Available in 4×4, 6×6, 8×8, 10×10 and 12×12 configuration, these trucks have also been deployed in conflict zones of Africa for use by the UN peacekeeping forces.

Last year, Tata Motors had received an order of over 200 units of its Hexa from the Bangladesh army, indicating its growing success in the country’s market. Tata Hexa was preferred over several other competitors in the segment who were also bidding for the contract. Tata Motors has also made tremendous strides in the electric vehicle segment with its recently launched popular compact SUV Nexon EV.