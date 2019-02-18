English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors to Showcase 13 Production Ready Vehicles at E-Commerce Expo 2019
The variants have been developed after extensively researching the requirements of the e-commerce industry, engaging with the top e-commerce companies and their vendors involving Tata's own design engineers.
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
Automobile major Tata Motors would display a complete range of 13 fully-built ready-to-use vehicles in the e-commerce expo 2019 to be held here from February 20 to 22. Tata Motors said in a statement that it would showcase some of the bestselling variants across small commercial vehicle, intermedial light commercial vehicle and medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments.
The variants have been developed after extensively researching the requirements of the e-commerce industry, engaging with the top e-commerce companies and their vendors involving Tata's own design engineers, the statement said.
For the last mile distribution, Tata Motors would exhibit Ace delivery van for e-commerce goods, Ace Zip panel van for e-commerce packages and Super Ace Mint XPS for heavy goods transport.
"We believe the e-commerce expo 2019 will act as a platform to address the growing demands of the transporters and e-commerce players, and provide them with a diverse range of fully-built products with customised features," the statement quoted president (commericial vehicle business unit) Tata Motors as saying. "Through our product offerings, we are shifting the paradigm for new-age products and smart solutions," he said.
