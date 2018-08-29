English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tata Motors to Showcase Five New Public Transport Vehicles at BusWorld India

Tata Motors will display the Starbus Ultra AC 22-Seater Pushback, Starbus 12-Seater AC Maxi cab, Winger 12-Seater, Tata 1515 MCV Staff Bus and Magna intercity coach.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
Tata Motors Starbus Hybrid, representational image. (Photo: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has said that it will showcase five new public transport vehicles at the bus and coach exhibition, BusWorld India, in Bengaluru starting from August 30. Under its new turnaround strategy, the company is "aggressively" focusing on introducing a new range of products with improved features and modern technological advancements, Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head - Passenger Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors said.

The new range of transport solutions on display will be - Starbus Ultra AC 22-Seater Pushback, Starbus 12-Seater AC Maxi cab, Winger 12-Seater, Tata 1515 MCV Staff Bus and Magna intercity coach. Tata Motors had also recently announced the roll-out of the 1500th unit of Safari Storme GS800 made for the Indian Armed Forces from the company's manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra.

Tata Motors will continue to play an active role in mass public transportation, with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability, the company said. Bus and coach manufacturers, component suppliers, and technology providers participate in the exhibition.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
