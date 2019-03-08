English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors to Supply Tigor EVs in New Delhi, Signs MoU with Wise Travel India
Wise Travel India Pvt Ltd (WTi) is one of the largest and the fastest growing company in People Ground Transportation space catering to B2B customers and it will deploy the Tigor EVs in their fleet at Delhi.
Tata Tigor EV is set to hit Delhi roads. (Photo: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has announced, through its partnership with Wise Travel India Pvt Ltd (WTi), to deploy Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) in New Delhi. WTi is one of the largest and the fastest growing company in People Ground Transportation space catering to B2B customers will deploy the Tigor EVs in their fleet at Delhi, reinforcing its commitment to service clients while enhancing sustainability. The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over by the Tata Motors team to Wise Travel India officials, at Concorde Motors, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.
Commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs, Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors, said, "We are delighted to partner with WTi on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet. The Tigor EV, recently awarded as the ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Assocham India’, will join Wise Travel India’s existing fleet of cars. Tata Motors will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”
Speaking at the occasion, Ashok Vashist, CEO Wise Travel India Pvt Ltd, said, “Our business is based on our deep understanding of the opportunity in various people transportation verticals and customers’ expectations from such services. We are committed to supporting our client’s objective of providing world-class services. The inherent benefits of zero-emission and lower operating costs of EVs will help us fulfil the aspirations of our customers economically and sustainably.”
Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving electric mobility in the country. To build a sustainable future for India, the company has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions.
