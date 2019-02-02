English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors to Supply Tigor EVs to Capgemini
According to the partnership, Capgemini will deploy the Tata Tigor EVs on its campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.
Tata Tigor EV at the 2018 Auto Expo. (Image: News18.com)
Tata Motors said it has signed an agreement to supply Tigor electric vehicles (EVs) to technology major Capgemini. According to the partnership, Capgemini will deploy these EVs on its campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. "The auto major will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for the customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country," Tata Motors President (Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy) Shailesh Chandra said.
The company has collaborated with Karthik Travels, a mobility solutions company, to manage smooth induction of the Tigor EV fleet into Capgemini's transport ecosystem. Last year, Tata Motors announced that it has joined hands with self-drive rental platform Zoomcar to offer Tata Tigor EVs in Pune.
Back in July 2018, Tata Motors had supplied ten Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) to IT major Cognizant. According to a press release from Tata Motors, the automaker has partnered with Volercars, a mobility solutions company that will be delivering this integrated solution with the value-added service to Cognizant including on ground operations and fleet management.
