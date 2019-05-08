Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Motors, TVS to Offer Breakdown Assistance to Women Drivers

Tata Motors and TVS Auto Assist will launch breakdown assistance services for women drivers during late hours from next month.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors, TVS to Offer Breakdown Assistance to Women Drivers
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
Tata Motors and TVS Auto Assist will launch breakdown assistance services for women drivers during late hours from next month. As per the Women Assist Program, which will roll out from June 1, the companies will cater to the urgent service requirements of a woman driver of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, between 8 pm to 5 am, on all days. Tata Motors said, the program will offer quick service-related solutions pertaining to accidents, rundown of battery, flat tyre, empty fuel tank issues or mechanical breakdowns.

"This industry-first service program reflects on Tata Motors' acknowledgement of the increasing number of women drivers and its commitment towards providing world-class after-sales infrastructure to them," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

TVS Auto Assist (TVS AA) is a part of the $8.5 billion TVS group.

"There are more than two million women car drivers in key cities across India and we felt the need for a support system to back the women drivers when they are out on roads during late hours," TVS Auto Assist CEO K Mahesh Kumar said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram