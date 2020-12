Tata Motors Unveils New Ultra T.7 Light Commercial Vehicle, Optimised for Vaccine Transportation

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has introduced their new vehicle called as the Ultra T.7 – the most advanced Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), designed specifically for urban transportation. The ‘Ultra cabin’ of the LCV, as per the company, has been engineered for a sleeker version to offer the best-in-class comfort and agility with its dimensions of 1900mm wide cabin to reduce the turnaround time. The reduced turnaround time thus ensures higher earning potential for the truck owners and brings more efficiencies in the logistics sector for profitability.

The Ultra T.7 range comes with a modular platform with variants of various deck lengths and in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations to suit a wide range of applications.

The Ultra T.7 is powered by the 4SPCR engine, with 100hp of power and 300Nm of torque from 1,200 to 2,200rpm. It has underpinnings of a modular chassis design for better durability and radial tubeless tyres, offering increased fuel economy. In addition, the company says that the Tata Ultra T.7 is designed keeping in mind Tata Motors’ ‘Power of 6’ philosophy, which promises fleet profitability, vehicle performance, driving comfort, convenience and connectivity, along with safety – all with a lower total cost of operations (TCO).

As per a statement released by the company, this has been validated with extensive real-world and pilot testing, across various challenging terrains and conditions. Tata Motors claims to be the only Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer offering three unique cabin options to its I&LCV customers – Ultra, SFC and LPT range of trucks.

V Seethapathi, Vice President, ILCV Product Line, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the latest Ultra T.7, Tata Motors furthers its commitment to scale new heights of innovative automotive manufacturing to provide a variety of products for diverse applications at minimum operating costs. The Ultra T.7, with its pioneering and award-winning design, possesses the ability to bring the best of both worlds – comfort and agility – while aiming to offer the highest profitability for its owners. With the industry best operating economics, superior fuel efficiency and power, longer tyre life, it makes the best product in the category.”

Equipped with a crash-tested cabin and powerful air-brakes for enhanced safety, adjustable seating positions, tilt-and-telescopic power steering and a dash-mounted gear shifter for comfort, the Ultra T.7 also promises significantly lower NVH levels and a fatigue-less driving experience. It comes with standard fitment of a music system, USB fast charging port, ample storage space and Tata Motors’ next-gen connected vehicle solution called as the Fleet Edge which enables fleet management. It features clear-lens headlamps and LED tail-lamps that significantly improve visibility at night.

The company claims that the Ultra T.7 is an ideal vehicle for applications such as transportation of e-commerce products, FMCG, industrial produce, consumer durables, electronics, essential goods and LPG cylinders. The reefer variants of T.7 are best suited for transportation of vaccine, pharmaceuticals, perishable goods, food items such as eggs and milk, along with farm produce.

Also Watch:

The Tata Motors I&LCV range comes with a warranty of 3 years 3 lakh kilometres and also offers Sampoorna Seva 2.0 and Tata Samarth – the company’s commitment to commercial vehicle driver welfare, uptime guarantee, on-site service and customised annual maintenance and fleet management solutions.