Tata Motors' Upcoming 7-Seater Harrier Based SUV to be Called Gravitas
Tata Gravitas is the second vehicle after Harrier to be built on the OMEGA Architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform.
Tata Gravitas. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has announced to name its upcoming flagship SUV- Tata Gravitas. The Tata Gravitas is the same 7-seater Harrier based SUV that was named Buzzard at the Geneva Motorshow. Some speculations even called it Cassini. However, Tata has put all speculations to rest by naming the SUV as Gravitas.
Tata Motors has also revealed that the Gravitas will be launched in February 2020, so we can expect an Auto Expo debut. The Tata Gravitas is the second vehicle after Harrier to be built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) Architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform.
Announcing the name of this new SUV, Mr. Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are elated to reveal the name of our latest SUV offering– the Tata GRAVITAS. With this, we are excited to offer to our customers, yet another state-of-the-art product. The GRAVITAS will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance and we are excited to launch this product to customers in February 2020. We are confident that the GRAVITAS will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike.”
Tata Gravitas will share its features and engine specs with the Harrier. However, the 2.0-litre multijet engine will also get an automatic gearbox. It will be BS-VI ready too for the upcoming April 2020 emission norms.
Tata Motors will be launching a slew of vehicles in a very less duration starting with the Tata Altroz premium hatchback in December, followed by the Nexon EV and then the Gravitas.
