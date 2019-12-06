Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Tata Motors Will Hike Passenger Vehicle Prices from January

Other automakers like Toyota, Mahindra and Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz are also planning a similar move while Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed a price-hike.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Motors Will Hike Passenger Vehicle Prices from January
Image for Representation (Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Tata Motors said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles from January, primarily in order to offset the impact of upgrading its portfolio to conform to BS-VI emission norms. The company currently sells products ranging from hatchback Tiago to SUV Harrier, priced between Rs 4.39 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). "With BSVI products coming in, prices will increase from January," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Mayank Pareek told PTI in an interview here. He declined to quantify the increase in prices but said the hike next month would be on a higher side as compared to earlier price revisions taken by the company.

"We are working on the calculations...normally if any change happens the prices go up by Rs 10,000-15,000. Now there are two things happening, one is BS-VI and there is also pressure from a rise in commodity prices," Pareek said. BSVI emission norms in India are slated to kick in from April 1, 2020. Maruti Suzuki India announced to increase prices of its models from January to offset rising input costs.

Other automakers like Toyota, Mahindra and Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz are also contemplating a similar move. Hyundai Motor India and Honda Cars India, however, said they will not increase vehicle prices in January, but their products will see price hike when BS-VI compliant models are introduced in the market.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com