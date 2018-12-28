English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Working Closely with Tata Capital, Tata Power to Create EV Ecosystem in India: Chandrasekaran
Tata Motors is working closely with other group entities such as Tata Capital and Tata Power to create an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country, Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said earlier.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Motors is working closely with other group entities such as Tata Capital and Tata Power to create electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country, Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said earlier. In his new year address to over 7 lakh Tata group employees, Chandrasekaran said the group companies are engaging closely to work together where it makes business sense, to create new business approaches and differentiation.
"Tata Motors is leading the effort to develop an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in partnership with Tata Capital for financing and Tata Power for the charging infrastructure network," Chandrasekaran said while citing examples of synergies between different group entities.
There are similar efforts underway in many areas including group loyalty programmes, payments, and shared services, he added. Tata Motors is working on developing prowess in the field of EVs. The company participated in the tender floated by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd and has already completed the production of 250 cars.
It has also initiated the execution of second phase orders. The company has created an electric mobility business to capture opportunities arising out of new mobility trends and to bring organisational focus and alignment. The business is headed by Shailesh Chandra.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Tata Motors is leading the effort to develop an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in partnership with Tata Capital for financing and Tata Power for the charging infrastructure network," Chandrasekaran said while citing examples of synergies between different group entities.
There are similar efforts underway in many areas including group loyalty programmes, payments, and shared services, he added. Tata Motors is working on developing prowess in the field of EVs. The company participated in the tender floated by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd and has already completed the production of 250 cars.
It has also initiated the execution of second phase orders. The company has created an electric mobility business to capture opportunities arising out of new mobility trends and to bring organisational focus and alignment. The business is headed by Shailesh Chandra.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results