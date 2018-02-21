English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Nexon Aero Edition Body Kit Accessory Launched at Rs 30,610
Available in three levels, the price for the Aero Kit accessory package of the Tata Nexon starts at Rs 30,610 and goes all the way up to Rs 61,574.
Tata Nexon Aero Edition. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Since its launch in September last year, the Tata Nexon has gone on to become one of the most popular offerings in its segment. This has happened due to several reasons but one of the biggest ones has to be the way it looks. Improving on that, the company has now launched the ‘Aero Kit’ which is an aesthetic accessory package that makes the Nexon look sportier and more aggressive than its stock form. Available in three levels, the price for the accessory package starts at Rs 30,610 and goes all the way up to Rs 61,574.
Level 1 of the Aero kit, priced at Rs 30,610, adds fog lamp garnish, side skirts, bumper protectors and an ‘Aero’ badge on the Nexon’s C-Pillar. This is available on all variants of the car.
Level 2 of the Aero Kit adds Aero seat covers, aero carpets, red outside rear view mirror covers and illuminated scuff plates on top of the options offered by the Level Aero kit. It is priced at Rs 40,824 and can be had on the XE, XM and the XT variant of the Nexon. However, on the XZ and XZ+ variant of the Nexon, the level 2 Aero kit also adds rim bands on the alloy wheels and costs Rs 46,856.
The level 3 aero kit, topping the range, costs Rs 55,625 for the XE, XM and XT variants. This adds, on top of what level 2 and level 3 has to offer, which is a glossy black roof wrap. For the XZ and the XZ+ variants, the level 3 aero kit will cost Rs 61,574.
Note that these prices are not inclusive of the labour charges and taxes.
The addition of an option which allows the owner of the car to give it a more aggressive look will help the company fare better in the competition which includes the likes of the newly updated Ford EcoSport and the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
