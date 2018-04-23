Tata Nexon AMT Bookings Open at Rs 11,000, India Launch Soon

The Tata Nexon has managed to become one of the popular offerings in the compact SUV segment in India and Tata Motors is set to launch an AMT-equipped version of the car in India soon. The bookings for Tata Nexon AMT have commenced at a price tag of Rs 11,000. The model will be launched in only a single variant – XZA+, which interestingly, will be a diesel-powered car. This makes the Tata Nexon the first car in its segment to offer an AMT transmission along with a diesel engine option. In terms of visual changes, the Tata Nexon AMT will come with the option of a new dual-tone paint scheme which will be exclusive to this variant.The Tata Nexon comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 110 hp and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that develops 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT transmission will be available as an option with both these engine choices and will be a 6-speed unit. The AMT gearbox also has a manual mode in which the car’s engine drive mode is switched to ‘sport’ mode.Other than the new XZA+ badge, the optional dual-tone paint scheme and the AMT transmission unit, the new variant of the Tata Nexon remains identical to the existing models. Given the company has started accepting bookings of the car, the launch is expected to take place soon.Watch this space for updates.