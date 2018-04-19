English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Nexon AMT First Look - Watch Video
The Tata Nexon AMT looks pretty much identical in almost every way except for the badging at the back which now gets an ‘A’ suffix on the variant name indicating that it has an AMT gearbox on it.
Tata Nexon AMT showcased at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Tata Motors is set to launch the all-new version of the Tata Nexon which is the Tata Nexon AMT. The Nexon has managed to become one of the most talked about compact SUVs in the market.
Tata Motors has been on a roll ever since the launch of their new design language called ‘Imapct’ which has been seen on the likes of the Tata Tiago, Tata Hexa, Tata Tigor and the recently launched Nexon. These cars have received their fair share of success and have managed to prove themselves to be good value for money as well. Now, the company seems to be focussing on filling a gap in their portfolio, which are cars that come with an AMT gearbox. The Tiago and the Tigor recently received it and the Indian automaker had the Nexon AMT on showcase at the 2018 Auto Expo.
The car looks pretty much identical in almost every way except for the badging at the back which now gets an ‘A’ suffix on the variant name indicating that it has an AMT gearbox on it.
Here's all you need to know about the Tata Nexon AMT.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
