Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG

Tata Nexon AMT interiors. (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched the AMT version of their compact SUV offering – the Tata Nexon at a price tag of Rs 9.41 lakh for the petrol engine-powered variant and Rs 10.3 lakh for the diesel engine-powered variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Nexon AMT variant will be called as the Tata Nexon Hyprdrive S-SG. With the launch of this car, Tata has also announced that the company will now brand all of its two-pedal transmission cars as ‘HyprDrive’ while all the AMT variants from the company will now be termed as Self-Shift Gears (S-SG).The Tata Nexon AMT is also the first car in its segment to have multiple drive modes on offer – Eco, City and Sport.Mayank Pareek, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Our focus is to introduce products and services that not only enhance the brand but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments. AMT as a transmission is ideally suited for India’s traffic conditions, reducing the stress of driving at an affordable price, without compromising on fuel efficiency. With the introduction of the Hyprdrive S-SG in the Nexon, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the Compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment.”The Tata Nexon AMT comes with a variant-specific dual-tone orange colour option with silver roof option. The car is equipped with an intelligent transmission controller, which includes features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off; helping optimize the automatic gearshifts to provide best power output during overtaking manoeuvres or quick acceleration requirements.In addition to providing a clutch-free drive experience, the car comes with features like Hill Assist and crawl function. The SUV provides standard safety features like dual frontal airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution on all wheels.The Tata Nexon comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 110 hp and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that develops 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT transmission will be available as an option with both these engine choices and will be a 6-speed unit. Inside the car, the biggest attraction remains to be the 6.5-inch floating dash-top touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and an exclusively tuned 8-speaker system from Harman-Kardon. The system also supports Android Auto.