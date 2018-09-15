English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Nexon AMT Launched in Nepal at NPR 46.75 Lakh
Tata Nexon AMT was launched during the 13th edition of the ongoing six-day long NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) Auto Show in the Nepal capital Kathmandu.
Tata Nexon AMT has been launched in Nepal. (Photo: Tata Motors)
Loading...
Tata Motors has launched the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its compact SUV Nexon in Nepal at an introductory price of NPR 46.75 lakh with a petrol engine and NPR 47.95 lakh with a diesel engine, the company said. The vehicle was launched during the 13th edition of the ongoing six-day long NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) Auto Show in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.
The Nexon has been made available for sale across 19 authorised sales outlets of Tata Motors in the Nepalese capital.
"We are happy to introduce the all-new Nexon AMT into the Nepal market. With the introduction of the SUV, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment," said Sujan Roy, head of international business for the passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors. Rajan Babu Shrestha, chief executive officer Sipradi Trading said that with the introduction of Nexon SUV, his company has expanded its business beyond hatchbacks and sedans. "We are confident that the Nexon AMT will definitely be the desired product in Nepal," he added.
The Nexon has been made available for sale across 19 authorised sales outlets of Tata Motors in the Nepalese capital.
"We are happy to introduce the all-new Nexon AMT into the Nepal market. With the introduction of the SUV, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment," said Sujan Roy, head of international business for the passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors. Rajan Babu Shrestha, chief executive officer Sipradi Trading said that with the introduction of Nexon SUV, his company has expanded its business beyond hatchbacks and sedans. "We are confident that the Nexon AMT will definitely be the desired product in Nepal," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel is Releasing the Film's Hindi Version Again; Deets Inside
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's Quirky Wedding Invite will Leave You in Splits
- On Engineer's Day, Saluting Trailblazing Women Engineers Who Are Sheroes for Girls Everywhere
- Myths About Frozen Food You Need To Stop Believing
- Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures
Loading...
Loading...