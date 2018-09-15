Tata Nexon AMT Launched in Nepal at NPR 46.75 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its compact SUV Nexon in Nepal at an introductory price of NPR 46.75 lakh with a petrol engine and NPR 47.95 lakh with a diesel engine, the company said. The vehicle was launched during the 13th edition of the ongoing six-day long NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) Auto Show in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.The Nexon has been made available for sale across 19 authorised sales outlets of Tata Motors in the Nepalese capital."We are happy to introduce the all-new Nexon AMT into the Nepal market. With the introduction of the SUV, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment," said Sujan Roy, head of international business for the passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors. Rajan Babu Shrestha, chief executive officer Sipradi Trading said that with the introduction of Nexon SUV, his company has expanded its business beyond hatchbacks and sedans. "We are confident that the Nexon AMT will definitely be the desired product in Nepal," he added.