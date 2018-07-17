English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Tata Nexon AMT XMA Variant Launched in India at Rs 7.50 lakh

Tata Nexon’s AMT will now come in the XMA and XZA+ variants.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 5:45 PM IST
Tata Nexon XMA. (Image: Tata)
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon with the AMT gearbox in the XMA variant at Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol variant and Rs 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the diesel variant. Tata Nexon’s AMT will now come in the XMA and XZA+ variants. The Tata Nexon AMT variant was first launched back in May this year.

Tata termed the Nexon AMT variant as the Tata Nexon Hyprdrive S-SG. At the launch, Tata has also announced that the company would brand all of its two-pedal transmission cars as ‘HyprDrive’ while all the AMT variants from the company will now be termed as Self-Shift Gears (S-SG).

Tata Nexon Tata Nexon. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The AMT is offered in both the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 110 hp and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that develops 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT gearbox is the first in India to have the Eco, City and Sport driving modes. Additionally, Tata has also introduced the new ‘Ivory White’ roof-colour option to further boost the coupe-inspired design of the Nexon.

The Nexon AMT comes with features like Smart Hill Assist which prevents the car from rolling back in uphill and a Crawl function which assists the driver by keeping the car without having to press the accelerator in the slow moving traffic. On the safety front, the Nexon XMA variant has safety features like dual frontal airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution in all wheels. To add to this, the Tata Nexon also has a ‘Manual Tip-Tronic’ mode to shift gears manually along with an intelligent transmission controller with features like anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
