Tata Nexon Announced as Official Partner for Indian Premier League 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its association with Tata Nexon as the Official Partner for the Indian Premier League. The association, which is for next three years, will provide Tata Motors to derive great synergies using the platform of IPL to provide a unique and differentiated experience to its customers. The 2018 IPL begins on April 7, 2018.Speaking on the development, Chairman of the IPL, Mr. Rajeev Shukla said, “We are delighted to have Tata Nexon as an Official Partner of the IPL. Having a leading Tata brand on board is a great testament to the IPL. We look forward to delivering great value to both the brand as well as the company”According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, We are delighted to have our Level Nex performing brand Tata Nexon be associated with IPL, one of the biggest sporting event in the country that gives brands a very effective, large-scale platform to connect with its consumers. Cricket is the most celebrated sport in India and the IPL is all about Superlative Performance, which is also the mantra for the Tata Nexon. We are on an aggressive growth curve currently and would like to ride on the cricket wave to further strengthen our brand among the younger customer groups. We have big plans to capture the audience attention On-ground, On-Air and across Digital and we hope drive value from this association.”As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will leverage the IPL 2018 platform to showcase the new Nexon in the stadium, across all matches, with exciting on-ground engagement plans and merchandise. The matches will witness unique engagement activities like the Tata Nexon Super Striker – the best striker of the match/tournament stands a chance to win daily and season award. The striker of the tournament will win a Tata Nexon. The Tata Nexon Fan Catch, on the other hand, is an engagement plan with fans where anyone who takes a single-handed catch in a match stands a chance to win INR 1 lakh and the season winner gets a Nexon. Tata Nexon will also leverage the 36 cities, Fan Park events for experiential and engaging brand experience.