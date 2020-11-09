Tata Nexon Beats Tiago, Altroz in India to Become Their Best-Selling Car in October

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has reported impressive growth in October 2020 as the festive season sales were its highest in the last 99 months. Tata Motors reported a record growth of 79.34 percent as their total sales stood at 23,600 units of domestic passenger vehicles. It was back in 2012, July when the company had surpassed its 23,000-mark previously. The automaker produced and dispatched a total of 13,169 units to its dealerships across the country a month ago.

Much of the growth was induced by their new car the Altroz. Tata’s Nexon and Tiago also paved the way to contribute to the mix of increased sales. Both the cars had recently received facelifts which also contributed to their sales. However, the Nexon trumped others in Tata’s stable to emerge as the bestselling car last month.

Ever since its launch in early 2016, the Nexon has risen for the third time to become the bestselling car within Tata’s portfolio of domestic passenger vehicles. It was beaten for the No. 1 spot back in March 2020 and in May 2019. On both occasions, the Nexon upstaged the Tiago to the No 1 spot. In the Tata monthly sales report, the Tiago has now been demoted to the third spot as the Nexon and Altroz occupy the first two spots.

Tata’s sub-compact SUV, the Nexon noted a sale of 6,888 units against 4,438 units sold in the same time last year. It is priced between Rs 6.99 lakh to 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Their new premium hatchback, the Altroz has already sold 6,730 units so far since its launch earlier this year. The Tata Altroz costs between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Tiago, which witnessed an 11 percent growth in sales, sold 6,083 units when compared to 5,460 units sold in Oct 2019. The recently updated and released Tiago XT sports new features such as steering mounted phone and audio controls. The Tiago costs between Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In order to cash in on the festive season to boost sales and increase its market footprint, Tata Motors rolled out extensive discounts and exchange schemes across most of its models in October 2020. The offer prices ranged from Rs 15,000 to Rs 65,000 and have been extending up to this month-end.