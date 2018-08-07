English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tata Nexon Compact SUV Awarded 4-Star Safety Rating at Global NCAP Crash Test, Watch Video
The 4 stars awarded to the Tata Nexon represent a very strong result from a major Indian car manufacturer - David Ward, Secretary General of Global NCAP.
Tata Nexon Crash Test. (Image: Global NCAP)
In the first set of ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign results for 2018, Global NCAP has released the result of the crash tests conducted on the recently launched Tata Nexon. The Nexon, which is sold in its standard version with frontal double airbags, frontal double pre-tensioners, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved a strong result of four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. Last month, Renault Kwid was awarded a zero rating by Global NCAP.
Tata released the Nexon with safety features that can offer four star adult occupant protection with good protection for head and neck of driver and passenger and adequate protection for their chests with a stable structure at 64kmph off set deformable barrier crash test.
The ISOFIX anchorages with ISOFIX Child Restraint Systems (CRS) made available by Tata, helped the model to achieve three stars for child occupant protection. The rearward facing CRS installed with ISOFIX anchorages showed good protection to the 18 months old child, while the ISOFIX forwards facing installed CRS offered good protection for head and limited protection to the chest.
David Ward, Secretary General of Global NCAP said - “The 4 stars awarded to the Tata Nexon represent a very strong result from a major Indian car manufacturer. This impressive safety performance is comfortably above the new crash test standards applied in India to new models since October 2017. It is very encouraging to see Tata aiming high for safety and a great example for others to follow. The race is clearly on for India’s first 5 star car! ”
Dr Rohit Baluja, President of the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) said - “I wish to congratulate Tata on this very good result. It shows that ‘Made in India’ and high levels of safety go together well. With excellent efforts like this from Tata and the new crash test standards now applied by the Indian Government we are going to see a steady improvement in the safety of new cars across the country and this will help to make our roads safer. ”
#SaferCarsForIndia Campaign was launched by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) in 2014 with the objective of promoting safer vehicles in the country and the establishment of a Bharat NCAP Programme.
Between 2014 and 2017 Global NCAP has completed twenty-five safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
