Tata Nexon Compact SUV Reaches 50,000 Vehicle Production Milestone
It has taken less than a year to achieve this milestone since the Tata Nexon's launch back in September 2017.
Image used for representative purpose only . (Photo: Tata Motors)
Tata has rolled-out of the 50,000th Nexon Compact SUV from its plant in Ranjangaon. It has taken less than a year to achieve this milestone since the Tata Nexon's launch back in September 2017. The company had earlier announced the roll-out of the 10,000th Nexon from the Ranjangaon facility in November 2017.
The Tata Nexon comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 110 hp and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that develops 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT transmission is available as an option with both these engine choices and is a 6-speed unit. The AMT gearbox also has a manual mode in which the car’s engine drive mode is switched to ‘sport’ mode.
Tata Motors has also recently announced the launch of the Nexon AMT gearbox in the XMA variant at Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol variant and Rs 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the diesel variant. Tata Nexon’s AMT is available in the XMA and XZA+ variants. The Nexon AMT variant was first launched back in May this year.
Earlier this month, the Nexon had been awarded a 4-Star Safety Rating at the 2018 Global NCAP Crash Test. The compact SUV, which is sold in its standard version with frontal double airbags, frontal double pre-tensioners, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages, had achieved a strong result of four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
