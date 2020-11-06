Tata Nexon Crosses 1.50 Lakh Production Mark in India, Company Launches Contest with KL Rahul

Tata Motors has announced the rollout of the 1,50,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Tata Nexon achieved the milestone of first 50,000 units in September 2018, followed by the 1 lakh mark in September 2019.

Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has been a success for the Indian automaker. As per the company, being the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body in 2018, the Nexon has paved the way for other cars from Tata Motors like Altroz, Tiago and Tigor to establish new benchmarks in car safety in each of their respective segments.

The Nexon comes with features like a floating infotainment screen, premium interiors, 209mm ground clearance and offers claimed segment-leading performance and driving dynamics. The recently launched BS-VI version has helped the company continue to garner a great response from customers and its demand has been consistently increasing leading to the highest ever sales in October 2020.

To celebrate this, the company will be running a contest campaign on its social media channels to celebrate every customer’s journey with their Nexon, from the time of purchase to their ongoing experience with the vehicle. The company says that the best entries will stand a chance to meet KL Rahul, leading batsman and Vice-Captain of the Indian Cricket Team who is also the brand ambassador of Tata Nexon, along with a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh. There’s also signed merchandise and gift vouchers that will be given away.

To know more about the contest or about the Nexon SUV, the details have been made live on the company’s website.