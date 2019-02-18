Tata Nexon Diesel Long-Term Review: First Report

We are testin the XZ+ variant of the Tata Nexon for our long term review. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Compact SUVs are one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian automotive market and rightly so, they pack good looks, they offer a good selection of features, they are better in terms of practicality than a conventional hatchback and they are a good way of having "that SUV feel" in a budget. And as a result, more and more people are now upgrading to compact SUVs after owning a hatchback than a compact sedan. And one of the popular offerings in this segment is the Tata Nexon which has been making waves ever since its introduction thanks to a bold design and a long list of features.But let's be honest, while compact SUVs have more versatility than hatchbacks and compact sedans, they aren't exactly the first choice when it comes to going off-road. And most of these compact SUVs are driven on road mostly anyway. So, given the long list of drivetrain options that one can opt for with the Tata Nexon, we decided to go with the diesel engine option that comes connected to a 6-speed manual transmission option.It is powered by a 1.5-litre 'Revotorq' diesel engine that, thanks to the turbocharger, makes an impressive 110 hp that is delivered as low as 3,750 RPM and a massive 260 Nm of torque that comes in as low as 1,500-2,750 RPM. The transmission that comes along with it is a 6-speed unit and interestingly, the Nexon also offers three drive modes – 'Eco' for maximum efficiency, 'Sport' for maximum performance and 'City' that delivers a balance of both.Other than that, the Nexon has one of the best-looking cabins in the segment. With several compartment spaces, it promises to be high on practicality and the fact that it gets a 350-litre boot space and a ground clearance of 209mm makes its case stronger.But the real question is how does the Nexon deliver when it comes to longevity. While a good design makes for a strong case for many to consider a car, it isn't everything. And that is what we will be looking out for during the time that we have with the Nexon. But for now, it is definitely a looker and the next few months should be exciting!