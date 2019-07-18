Tata Nexon Diesel Long-Term Review: Mid-Report

The Tata Nexon has been a part of our long-term fleet for a few months now and during its time here, it has managed to clock over 2000 km, running steadily towards the next 1000 km mark. Looking back at the time spent with the Nexon, one of the best things about it has been the driving feedback. The suspension setup makes for a planted car that does not mind being pushed through corners, albeit with a little bit of a body roll, and takes up the highways with ease.

During a few of the commutes, the end destination was the Buddh International Circuit which involves about 60 kilometres of to and fro driving on some of the smoothest highway roads in India. The Nexon on highways feels comfortable stretching its legs to triple-digit speeds and can cruise at it for days. The ride quality is plush and it does not feel uncomfortable even at those speeds. The 6-speed manual gearbox is spaced out well and since there are three drive modes to choose from – City, Eco and Sport, you can choose the kind of throttle and steering sensitivity that you want from the car. During our tests, we mostly left the car in City mode as it offers the best combination of relaxed driving along decently quick performance, with the car feeling the need to switch to Sport mode only when you really want to get going at highway speeds. Otherwise, the City mode does the job in almost every situation.

We are driving the top-spec XZ+ variant of the Tata Nexon. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And while driving is when the next best thing about the car shines through – the in-car audio experience. The Nexon comes with an 8-speaker Harman audio system which is frankly, the best audio experience in this segment and while you may not notice it every day, you certainly miss it when you sit in another car which belongs to this segment.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Diesel Long-Term Review: First Report

Right now, during the monsoon season, the Nexon has been battling the potholes like a champ and glides over bad patches of roads with ease. What helps are the big 16-inch alloy wheels and a ground clearance of 209mm that gives you the confidence to tackle the uncharted, water-logged roads where the hatchbacks don’t wander.

On top of that, the Nexon is delivering an outstanding mileage of 18 km/l in heavy city traffic which is just the cherry on the cake. Watch out for our detailed long-term test report coming soon.