Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Tata Nexon Diesel Long-Term Review: Mid-Report

The Tata Nexon has been a part of our long-term test fleet for a few months now and here is how the experience has been with the top-spec XZ+ variant of the diesel engine-powered compact SUV this far.

Manav Sinha | News18.com@manav_sinha

Updated:July 18, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Nexon Diesel Long-Term Review: Mid-Report
Tata Nexon Diesel Long Term Review. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...

The Tata Nexon has been a part of our long-term fleet for a few months now and during its time here, it has managed to clock over 2000 km, running steadily towards the next 1000 km mark. Looking back at the time spent with the Nexon, one of the best things about it has been the driving feedback. The suspension setup makes for a planted car that does not mind being pushed through corners, albeit with a little bit of a body roll, and takes up the highways with ease.

During a few of the commutes, the end destination was the Buddh International Circuit which involves about 60 kilometres of to and fro driving on some of the smoothest highway roads in India. The Nexon on highways feels comfortable stretching its legs to triple-digit speeds and can cruise at it for days. The ride quality is plush and it does not feel uncomfortable even at those speeds. The 6-speed manual gearbox is spaced out well and since there are three drive modes to choose from – City, Eco and Sport, you can choose the kind of throttle and steering sensitivity that you want from the car. During our tests, we mostly left the car in City mode as it offers the best combination of relaxed driving along decently quick performance, with the car feeling the need to switch to Sport mode only when you really want to get going at highway speeds. Otherwise, the City mode does the job in almost every situation.

Tata Nexon, Tata Nexon Diesel, Nexon, Nexon Diesel, Long Term ReviewWe are driving the top-spec XZ+ variant of the Tata Nexon. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And while driving is when the next best thing about the car shines through – the in-car audio experience. The Nexon comes with an 8-speaker Harman audio system which is frankly, the best audio experience in this segment and while you may not notice it every day, you certainly miss it when you sit in another car which belongs to this segment.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Diesel Long-Term Review: First Report

Right now, during the monsoon season, the Nexon has been battling the potholes like a champ and glides over bad patches of roads with ease. What helps are the big 16-inch alloy wheels and a ground clearance of 209mm that gives you the confidence to tackle the uncharted, water-logged roads where the hatchbacks don’t wander.

On top of that, the Nexon is delivering an outstanding mileage of 18 km/l in heavy city traffic which is just the cherry on the cake. Watch out for our detailed long-term test report coming soon.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram