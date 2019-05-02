English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Nexon Driver Fined for Not Wearing a Helmet in Kerala
Gopa Kumar, who was driving his Tata Nexon on the Shasthamkotta – Chavara road in Kerala earlier this week, was fined for not wearing a helmet in his car.
(Image: Source)
A rather silly error by traffic officials in Kerala surfaced earlier in social media after Gopa Kumar, who was driving his Tata Nexon on the Shasthamkotta – Chavara road in Kerala earlier this week, was fined for not wearing a helmet in his car.
Before we proceed, allow us to clarify that it is not a new rule, mandating the use of a helmet for all motorists, which led to this fine. However, this is not the first time such a silly error by the traffic police has surfaced on social media. It was not long ago when a fine, for not wearing a seatbelt, was handed over to a Royal Enfield rider in Goa.
We assume the situation in Kerala was due to multiple vehicles that could have been stopped at once to be checked for any irregularities. It is quite possible that Gopa Kumar was expected to be charged with some other offence, but due to confusion or by mistake, the cops mentioned ‘No Helmet’ in the receipt.
In India, traffic police officials have started to use handheld fine issuing devices that can bring down the number of such errors. However, a majority of the states do not keep track of such fines issued to the motorists, which is why such errors are not much of significance. In numerous developed countries, violating a rule may result in the suspension of license. Hence’ accurate information about the commuter and their vehicles are of utmost importance.
