Tata Nexon Electric Compact SUV Unveiled, Pre-Booking Starts at Rs 21,000

Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon EV, India's first indigenously built SUV. Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, this vehicle promises an efficient high voltage system, long-range, fast charging capability, extended battery life and class-leading safety features. Scheduled to be launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV is expected to be priced between INR 15 to 17 Lakhs.

Available in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in 2 tone) and XM (in single tone), the NEXON EV will come in three exciting colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. The car will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery & motor.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “After introducing our cutting-edge EV technology, Ziptron, we are thrilled to unveil the first EV featuring this technology – The Nexon EV. This is a high performance, connected vehicle that is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers and break all barriers for EV adoption. We are confident that this development will mark an important milestone in India’s electrification journey, and further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India.”

The new Nexon EV sports IMPACT DESIGN 2.0 language. On the inside, the vehicle comes with a 7 inch Harman infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

[caption id="attachment_2431101" align="alignnone" width="875"] Tata Nexon EV interior. (Image: Tata)[/caption]

The EV comes with a best-in-industry dust and water proof battery pack which meets IP67 standards. This high-density battery pack is liquid-cooled to excel in Indian conditions. The battery pack is placed underneath the vehicle body, giving the SUV a center of gravity more akin to that of a sedan or a hatchback, ensuring maximum stability and excellent dynamic performance on winding roads.

The vehicle comes with two drive mode options – DRIVE & SPORT. It utilizes smart drive tech features - Regenerative Braking to charge the battery while coasting, Hill Ascent & Descent Assist to make driving on slopes more convenient and Smart Regen with Creep feature allows user to tackle congested city traffic without fatigue.

Nexon EV delivers an anxiety free long range of more than 300 kms on a single charge with zero emissions. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the Nexon EV will replenish 80% battery capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15 amp plug point.

Nexon EV offers 35 Mobile App based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. The ZConnect App enables owners to locate the nearby charging points, TML service stations, set-up speed alerts, track vehicle location and many more features.

The all new Nexon EV can be pre-booked for an amount of Rs 21,000 starting December 20, 2019, either through company’s official website or through select authorized dealers.

